Seattle Storm visit White House to celebrate 2020 WNBA Championship

It was a big celebration at the White House Monday afternoon.

The players and the franchise ownership group of the Seattle Storm along with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert all visited the White House Monday to honor Seattle's 2020 WNBA title.

The Storm were formally invited by President Joe Biden.

The team last visited the White House in 2011 and have won a total of four championships.

Sports teams first began visiting the White House in 1865 when President Andrew Johnson welcomed in amateur baseball teams Washington Nationals and Brooklyn Atlantics.

No NBA or WNBA team has visited the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers visited in 2016, President Barack Obama's last year in office.

Seattle point guard Sue Bird and forward Breanna Stewart spoke to the media following Monday's ceremony.

“I’ve been fortunate to come to the White House a couple of times before with President Obama in office,” Stewart said. “But to be able to come back, celebrate our WNBA championship from 2020 with President Biden is just an amazing experience, not too many people get to experience.”

We’re proud to be here and proud to represent the WNBA.

Breanna Stewart

Seattle is the first WNBA team to visit the White House under President Biden and the first WNBA squad to be honored at the nation's capital since 2015 when the Minnesota Lynx were honored for their championship.

Both Bird and Stewart discussed how the Storm organization is always looking to make a difference on social matters.

“We try to do as many initiatives as possible,” Stewart said of continuing to address the current social climate with the Storm’s Force for Change campaign. “Continuing to raise money, raise awareness as much as we can.”

We’re a league full of women, a league full of women of color, women who are members of the LGBTQ community, we have a player who just came out trans recently so we are a diverse group and those group, sadly, in our country are more marginalized more times than not.

Sue Bird

Bird continued, “what President Biden and his administration have shown is that they’re not going to allow that to happen. They’re not going to continue to allow that to happen.”

The Storm currently hold an 18-7 overall record good for a three-way battle for the No. 1 spot in the WNBA standings, tied with the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun.

The Storm will visit the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center Tuesday as Seattle wraps up its five game road trip.

