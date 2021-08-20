Seattle Storm to visit White House on Monday to celebrate 2020 championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Storm will continue the longstanding tradition of pro and collegiate teams visiting the White House following a championship season.

Seattle’s visit will come on Monday, as they’ll meet President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden to celebrate their 2020 championship one last time as they focus on repeating as WNBA champions in 2021.

Since President Biden has been in office, the Storm will be the first women’s team to visit the White House. The 2015 Minnesota Lynx was the last WNBA team to visit the White House.

Due to conflicting political beliefs of athletes and the previous presidential regime, some pro teams skipped visiting the White House.

Making the trip will also be the Storm ownership group, team president and CEO Alisha Valavanis, and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

President Biden will also shed light on the team’s work off the court. Crystal Langhorne, a member of the 2020 championship team, and now the team’s Director of Community Engagement will speak on the ‘Force4Change’ and how the team is using the platform working on social justice in Seattle and in local communities.

Also included in the packed day will be a conversation with members of the White House’s Gender Policy Council to receive messages of support for gender, racial and LGBTQ+ equality, voting rights, and pro-vaccination.

The team is there to have fun and enjoy themselves, but haven’t lost track of what’s important with the platform they’ve been given. It doesn’t get any bigger than meeting the President directly and the people who work for him