Seattle Storm: Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Team USA fall in WNBA All-Star Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Team USA fall in WNBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
Thankfully, it was just an exhibition as it was an evening to forget for the Seattle Storm participants during the WNBA All-Star Game.
Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, and Jewell Loyd all failed to lead Team USA to victory in the event over the remaining WNBA All-Stars, losing 93-85.
The Storm trio will represent the United States of America in Tokyo for the Olympic Games this summer. Wednesday's game was used as a warmup for the Americans.
Stewart led Team USA in minutes, playing nearly 28, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists while shooting 50% from the field. The reigning WNBA Finals MVP will likely lead the Americans in minutes played in Tokyo, too.
Stewie knocking it down! 😤😤😤@breannastewart x #TakeCover pic.twitter.com/5CgujL8JsY
— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 15, 2021
Both Bird and Lloyd scored just four points in around 22 minutes each.
SUUUUUUE 💥💥💥@S10Bird x #TakeCover pic.twitter.com/Et94CUsnnt
— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 15, 2021
The game was tied heading into the fourth quarter where the WNBA All-Stars pulled away led by Arike Ogunbowale's 26 points.
Former Oregon Duck Satou Sabally made her WNBA All-Star debut but failed to score, missing all three shot attempts in eight minutes.
Additionally, Lloyd finished in last place during the 2021 WNBA Three-Point Shootout during halftime of the game.