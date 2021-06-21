Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart earns second consecutive Player of the Week honor

Breanna Stewart earns second consecutive Player of the Week honor originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The accolades just keep coming for Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart. The Storm star has been on a tear in recent weeks and has been named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

Stewart averaged 20.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this past week which featured two games against the Indiana Fever.

In the team's second game against the Fever, Stewart scored 21 points and pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds, recording her seventh double-double of the season.

Stewart currently ranks third in the WNBA in scoring (21.1), first in defensive rebounds (9.1), and second in total rebounds (10.1).

The back-to-back Player of the Week honors give Stewart three on the season and nine total for her career.