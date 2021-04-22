Seattle Storm signs pair of players to training camp contracts originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As the Seattle Storm gears up to defend their WNBA Championship title, the team is finalizing its training camp roster before the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, the Storm added guard Brittany Brown and forward Peyton Williams to round out their training camp roster.

Brown, who went undrafted in the 2017 WNBA Draft, is coming off a season playing with inexio Royals Saarlouis in the German Bundesliga, where she posted averages of 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.8 steals per game. Prior to her time overseas, Brown starred at Florida State University and became the first Seminole female to record 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals over her career. The two-time ACC All-Defensive Team pick also helped lead the Seminoles to three Sweet 16 appearances and two Elite Eight berths.

Williams averaged 8.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 52.8% from the field in 20 games for Sparta & K Vidnoe in the Russia-PBL. Before becoming a pro, she was a two-time, first-team All-Big-12 selection out of Kansas State. Williams became the first player in program history to record 1,500+ points, 950+ rebounds, 200+ assists, 150+steals, and 100+ blocks.

Joining the two newcomers are a trio of Storm veterans. Sue Bird is back for a 20th season. She’ll be joined by 2020 WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player Breanna Stewart, and two-time All-Star Jewell Loyd. Seattle is also coming off of the 2021 WNBA Draft in which it selected Kiana Williams at No. 18 overall and a pair of forwards in N’dea Jones at No. 23 and Natalie Kucowski at No. 35.

Storm head coach Dan Hughes will also return to the court this season after missing the entire 2020 WNBA season after it was determined he was at high risk for contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms inside the Wubble in Bradenton, Florida.

After battling through stress and adversity amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Storm managed to come out on top once again, securing their fourth WNBA championship and second in the last three years. With Bird’s career winding down, Seattle enters the 2021 WNBA season once again with high expectations to win another title.

Soon, they’ll have an opportunity to accomplish that feat again as the regular season tips off on May 15 with a Finals rematch between the Storm and Las Vegas Aces.