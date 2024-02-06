Seattle Storm sign two powerhouse free agents ahead of 2024 season

The Seattle Storm are out with a vengeance during this WNBA free-agency period. The Storm have signed nine-year WNBA vet, six-time all-WNBA selection and six-time All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith, considered one of the most, if not the most, highly coveted free agents. Then, less than a week later, they signed eight-time WNBA All-Star, six-time All-WNBA pick and the 2016 WNBA MVP in Nneka Ogwumike.

“Joining the Seattle Storm is the ideal next step in my basketball journey. The organization’s dedication to its players and the progression of the league is commendable,” said Diggins-Smith. “I’m laser-focused for the upcoming season. Stepping onto the court alongside Jewell, benefiting from the leadership of Noelle Quinn and feeling the energy of the Seattle Storm fans is a combination that I am confident will lead to success.”

Diggins-Smith sat out last season after giving birth to her second child. However, during the 2022 season, she posted career-best numbers in Phoenix.

Ogwumike was the No. 1 overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2012 WNBA draft and has spent her 12-year career with them. She is ready for a change and can’t wait to get started in Seattle after posting a career-best season in 2023.

“I’m stepping into this season of change with you, Seattle,” said Ogwumike. “With my teammates, coaches, staff, organization, ownership, and, most importantly, the fans. Every part of me is grateful and ready for this opportunity to continue to be great and sustain legacy. You can’t calm this Storm.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire