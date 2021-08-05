Seattle Storm sign multi-year extension with head coach Noelle Quinn originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

At 16-5 overall and atop of the Western Conference standings, first-year head coach Noelle Quinn has led the new-look Seattle Storm to early success after quickly building team chemistry this year.

And while the Seattle Storm and the rest of the WNBA are still on break for the Olympic Games, the Storm announced Thursday afternoon that coach Quinn has signed a multi-year extension.

“I would like to thank the Storm owners and management for entrusting me with the opportunity to continue to lead such a talented group of women. Over my career, I’ve been blessed to play for and coach alongside some of the best coaches in our game which has helped prepare me for this position,” Quinn said in the team’s press release.

“The loyalty and support that our fans show epitomize the pride this city has for the Storm,” added Quinn. “My time in Seattle has been so special and I look forward to continuing to uphold the standard of excellence our organization shows both on the court and in the community.”

The former No. 4 overall pick of the 2007 WNBA Draft took over as head coach of the Storm on May 30.

She had spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the team.

The Storm will return to play on Thursday, Aug. 12, to battle it out with the Connecticut Sun in the first ever Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The second half of the WNBA regular season tips off for Seattle on Aug. 15 when the Storm visit the Chicago Sky.