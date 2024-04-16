Seattle Storm select Nika Mühl, Mackenzie Holmes in WNBA Draft

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Nika Muhl poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected 14th overall pick by the Seattle Storm during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

The Seattle Storm selected Connecticut guard Nika Mühl and Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes with their two selections in Monday's WNBA Draft.

The Storm did not have a first-round pick after trading it along with guard Kia Nurse to the Los Angeles Sparks in a January trade. Seattle received a 2026 first-round pick in return along with salary cap space that helped the team add guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and forward Nneka Ogwumike to the team this offseason.

Seattle held the second pick in each of the final two rounds – No. 14 and No. 26 overall.

A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Mühl is UConn's all-time leader in assists (686) and shot 40 percent from 3-point range last season with the Huskies while also shining defensively. She averaged just 6.9 points per game while playing over 32 minutes a contest.

Like Storm legend Sue Bird, Mühl played point guard for UConn and wore the No. 10.

Holmes is Indiana's all-time leading scorer with 2,530 points during her five seasons with the Hoosiers, and averaged 19.8 points per game as a senior.

Holmes announced on social media her intention to have surgery in May to address an ongoing injury to her left knee, but added she expects to be ready in time for training camp.

