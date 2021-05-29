Seattle Storm put Minnesota Lynx away early, win by double-digits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Socotch
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Seattle Storm put Minnesota Lynx away early, win by double-digits originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

While the Minnesota Lynx came to Seattle Friday night winless, they still could not be overlooked. 

The two previous games against Minnesota had gone into overtime, the Storm made sure to assert themselves early, hitting their first six shots and jumping out to a 15-2 lead. 

While the Lynx were able to briefly tie the game at 29 in the second quarter, the Storm outscored Minnesota 29-6 to close out the first half and put their challenger away.  

Breanna Stewart had 15 points and eight rebounds and the Seattle Storm captured a 82-72 win, improving to 5-1. Seattle was up 77-50 entering the 4th quarter and were shooting 58% from the field. With the game seemingly in hand, Stewart sat out of the 4th quarter. It wasn't the perfect way to end the game for the Storm, who missed the final 12 field goal attempts of the game.

Candice Dupree and Jewell Loyd both scored 12 points, Sue Bird scored 11 and Epiphanny Prince finished the game with 10 points.

“We had good focus today,” Storm coach Dan Hughes said, despite the poor finish. “It was probably our best defensive game.” 

Heading into Friday’s game, Seattle was allowing 88.2 points per game, which was second worst in the WNBA. They have the third best offense in the league, though, making up for any defensive woes. Limiting the Lynx to 72 points dropped their points allowed total on the season by over 3 points. 

It's unfamiliar territory for the Storm, who were so dominant defensively last season, leading the league in the fewest points allowed and most steals last year. 

Seattle finished with 8 steals, 7 blocks and forced 12 Lynx turnovers, recording 19 points from them.

“Our defense really dictated what we did offensively,” Breanna Stewart said postgame. “We were able to get defensive rebounds and really just push to the point where it’s difficult for them to match up if we’re running in transition every time and not really calling plays.” 

The Storm have now won 11 straight against Minnesota. 

Recommended Stories

  • Sue Bird with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx

    Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 05/28/2021

  • Stewart scored 15, Storm cruise past Lynx 82-72

    Breanna Stewart had 15 points and eight rebounds and the Seattle Storm cruised to an 82-72 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night. Stewart sat out the fourth quarter for the Storm (5-1), who led 77-50 at the end of the third. Candice Dupree capped Seattle’s scoring on a basket that made it 82-53 with 8:32 left in the game.

  • Coronavirus: Younger people in low-income jobs behind rising Bolton hospital admissions

    Staff who cannot socially distance or work from home account for ‘significant’ number of patints, says health official

  • ‘You’ve just got to play better.’ Texas Rangers see road losing streak reach 10.

    Jordan Lyles logged a quality start and Joey Gallo has a hit in four straight games, but the Rangers lost again at Seattle.

  • Fed Research Finds Private Digital Currencies Can Be ‘Attractive Cash Alternative’ for Firms

    The Richmond Fed looks at if and when it may be beneficial for firms to issue a digital currency in a new brief.

  • GAME RECAP: Storm 82, Lynx 72

    Breanna Stewart scores 15 points and Jewell Lloyd adds 12 with five assists as the Storm win comfortably over the Lynx at home.

  • Seattle Storm's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan announces pregnancy, will miss 2021 season

    The Seattle Storm family is growing!

  • Soccer-Zidane restored success to Real but seemed unwilling to rebuild

    Zinedine Zidane brought some success and stability back to a Real Madrid side that was in freefall without him but the Frenchman ultimately proved unwilling to preside over the squad rebuild the club felt it needed. Zidane called time on his second spell in charge of the club on Thursday, leaving on his own terms as he did in 2018 after an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League crowns and when he abruptly retired as a player in 2006. Zidane certainly deserved more respect for how he took a side that had become dishevelled under short-lived successors Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari and transformed them into La Liga champions a year later.

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • Simone Biles is inspiring in her unapologetic brilliance

    She won't do less because the gymnastics federation can't catch up to her superiority.

  • Picture this: Lefty a major champion at 50, and wanting more

    Phil Mickelson has an imagination few in golf have possessed, along with a skill set that allows him to see shots no one else can. One year at The Players Championship, he was in a bunker blocked by trees with no way forward except to go around them. Mickelson hit 7-iron through a gap so small he didn't tell his caddie what he was doing so no one could talk him out of it.

  • After spitting incident, Young, Hawks beat Knicks 105-94

    ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young wanted to make a big impression in his first trip to the playoffs. Shaking off an ugly spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round series Friday night. Spurred on by a raucous crowd of 15,743, by far the largest of the season in Atlanta, the Hawks pulled ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

  • Dana White talks 'TUF,' Jon Jones, Ngannou-Lewis and more

    UFC president Dana White previews the upcoming season of "The Ultimate Fighter" which debuts on ESPN+ on June 1.

  • FRENCH OPEN 2021: Federer, Serena at last Paris Slam of 30s

    After all, the 20-time major champion will be entered in his first Grand Slam tournament in more than 15 months when play begins on the red clay of Roland Garros in the leafy southwestern outskirts of Paris on Sunday. Consider this summary of his circumstances: Federer has accumulated more operations on his right knee (two) than victories (one, in three matches) since February 2020.

  • NBA betting: Will Lakers have any challenge in the West? Clippers are in a ton of trouble after losing again

    The Lakers are even stronger favorites in the West after Tuesday night.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • With Maki Pitolo out, LFA champ Gregory Rodrigues steps in to face Dusko Todorovic at UFC Fight Night 189

    Just days after winning the LFA title, Gregory Rodrigues has gotten the UFC call.

  • Naomi Osaka announces French Open media blackout, citing mental health concerns

    "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

  • Evan Fournier with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics) with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/25/2021

  • Report: Former Bellator, UFC analyst Jimmy Smith lands WWE play-by-play gig

    Jimmy Smith is making the jump from analyst to play-by-play voice – but it won't be in MMA.