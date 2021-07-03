Seattle Storm outlast Atlanta Dream despite tough shooting by Breanna Stewart originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With the clock ticking to under 10 seconds left in the contest and the Seattle Storm (13-4) nursing a one-point lead, Jewell Loyd crossed over into the lane for a crucial lay-up to give her team a 91-88 lead.

The bucket would be the last of the contest as the Storm remained tied atop the WNBA standings with a 91-88 win over the Atlanta Dream Friday evening in the Emerald City. Seattle and Las Vegas are tied with 13-4 records.

Now 12-time All-Star Sue Bird was on fire from beyond the arc, hitting 5-of-7 three-pointers, en route to a team-high 15 points. Her fellow All-Stars Loyd and Breanna Stewart had mixed games. The former attempted just four shots, making three, while the UCONN product struggled shooting, making just two-of-eleven from the field. Stewart finished with nine points and six rebounds.

However, when it mattered most, Loyd scored four points in the final 37 seconds of the fourth quarter to put the game away.

For the Dream, Courtney Williams led the way with 20 points on nine-of-eightteen from the floor. Crystal Bradford added 17 points, too.

Next, Seattle will travel south to play the Los Angeles Sparks on Independence Day at 6:00 p.m. on NBA TV.