Seattle Storm match a WNBA record with 14 straight road wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Storm are rolling.

As Seattle looks to repeat following their 2020 Championship run, the Storm may have new pieces, but their chemistry and play are on point.

The Storm just wrapped up their latest road trip with an undefeated 5-0 record.

After such a successful trip, the Storm matched a WNBA record with their 14th straight road victory.

Thursday’s victory over the Fever was Seattle’s 14th in a row on the road, including playoffs, which ties the record set by the Los Angeles Sparks back in 2002 and 2003.

Seattle’s veterans discussed the feeling around the team now that they’re 12-2 on the season.

“With this team, we’re just growing every step of the way, happy with our effort and just happy to be going home with a successful road trip,” veteran guard Noelle Quinn said.

For 2020 MVP, Breanna Stewart, who is averaging 21.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season, she discussed what it means to have completed such a feat.

We’re continuing to build the chemistry. We’re continuing to do the hard things. To go on a five-game road trip and to win all the games isn’t easy.

Breanna Stewart

As Stewart notched her seventh double-double of the season with 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in the last game of the trip, she says getting a double-double every night is her current goal.

As one would imagine with the Storm gelling so quickly to start the season they’re pleased with where they are atop of the West standings.

“To come away with another win on the road, to go back to Seattle, overall we’re pretty happy,” Stewart added.

The Storm finished Thursday’s game on a 10-3 scoring run in the final six and a half minutes to beat the Indiana Fever, 79-69.

Seattle won all five of their road games by 10 or more points and are now 7-0 away from home this season.

They are the only team in the league that is still undefeated on the road this season.

The Storm now return home to Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Tuesday to host the Washington Mystics at 7:00 p.m. PT.