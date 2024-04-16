Seattle Storm looks to its future after picking Mackenzie Holmes in WNBA draft

Apr. 15—The level of success Mackenzie Holmes achieved at Indiana University is unprecedented for a basketball player from Maine.

Monday night, the 6-foot-3 center from Gorham added another superlative to her lengthy resume and fulfilled a personal dream.

Holmes, 23, was chosen in the third round of the WNBA draft, the 26th player taken overall, by the Seattle Storm. She became just the second woman from Maine to be selected in the WNBA draft — and the first since University of Maine scoring star Cindy Blodgett was taken in the first round (sixth overall) by the Cleveland Rockers in 1998.

Holmes, who could not be reached for comment, wrote "DREAM COME TRUE" on her X (formerly Twitter) account in response to a post from the Storm welcoming Holmes to the team.

"I'm so happy for her and the work she's put in and just so please that she gets to enjoy this day," said Laughn Berthiaume, Holmes' coach at Gorham High. "She's always looking to do her best to improve. That will continue at the next level and I have all the confidence her work ethic will come through."

Holmes will not be able to play in the 2024 WNBA season, which begins in mid-May. On April 10 Holmes announced she would miss the 2024 season because she is having surgery in May to correct a chronic left knee injury that has plagued her since she was a freshman at Gorham High.

"As many of you know during my time as a Hoosier my career was interrupted multiple times due to a recurring issue with my knee, that has been present since my 9th grade year in high school," Holmes said in a statement on her X account. "To ensure my body is healthy and my playing career is as long and successful as possible, I have decided to get the necessary surgery in May to prevent further issues and alleviate the pain it has caused.

"I have declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft and pray that a team honors me with a selection knowing I will be ready for the start of the 2025 Training Camp."

Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea praised Holmes during a post-draft press conference as "someone we can look to in the future."

"I think for us, we see it as a developmental piece and someone we can bring in next year who's going to have an offseason to go through the rehab process but also to have some skill development time and to come into camp next year ready to go," she said. "We hope to have her in Seattle sometime soon."

Holmes had been pegged as a mid-second round pick in several mock drafts. As a third-round selection, Holmes' rookie base salary will be $64,154.

Berthiaume said he's sure the Storm front office saw Holmes' work ethic — "they all do their homework," he said — and that helped make them comfortable that the all-time leading women's scorer at Indiana University will recover from surgery and be ready to make an impact in the 2025 season against the best women's basketball players in the world.

"Her footwork. Down low she finds a way to create some room and find an angle and is able to finish with both hands," Berthiaume said. "She's a great passer out of the post and is one of the most coachable people in the world."

The draft, televised by ESPN, took place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Caitlin Clark of Iowa, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's history, was the first overall selection by the Indiana Fever in the three-round, 36-selection draft. As one of the first four players chosen, Clark's base salary is $76,535 for her rookie season. The first round also showed that the women's game is global. France's Carla Leite and Leila Lacan were selected ninth and 10th overall and 19-year-old Australian Nyadiew Puoch was the 12th and final first-round selection.

Holmes will be joining one of the WNBA's marquee franchises. The Storm, which will be celebrating their 25th season in 2024, have won four WNBA titles including in 2018 and 2020 when former UConn star Breanna Stewart was on the team. Seattle was 11-29 in 2023, failing to make the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. Only the Phoenix Mercury had a worse record in the 12-team league. The Storm's other draft selection was 5-11 University of Connecticut guard Nika Muhl of Croatia.

This past season Holmes was limited to five minutes in the Big Ten conference tournament but returned and played at a high level as Indiana won two games in the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual national champion South Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen. Holmes scored 29 points with four blocks in a second-round win against Oklahoma. In the 79-75 loss to South Carolina, Holmes scored 12 points and led a second-half rally after the Hoosiers trailed by as many as 22 points.

As a fifth-year graduate student, Holmes averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and made 65 percent of her shots, earning third-team Associated Press All-American honors.

She finished her IU career as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,530 points. She also tops Indiana's all-time list in field goals made (1,043), field-goal percentage (63.9%) and wins (123). She was a three-time All-Big Ten first-team selection and three-time Big Ten Defensive Team selection, winning the conference's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022-23.

The 2022-23 season was Holmes' best from a statistical standpoint. She averaged 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds, making 68 percent of her shots, earning first-team Associate Press All-America honors in leading Indiana to a program-record 28 wins and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

As a high school player at Gorham, Holmes showed what became some of her trademark skills at Indiana — great footwork, uncanny marksmanship, the willingness and ability to run the floor, and infectious enthusiasm with a team-first attitude. Gorham won two Class AA state titles with Holmes and three AA South regional championships.

Berthiaume said he never imagined his former star would be a WNBA pick but "at the same time I always knew she had tremendous work ethic. I'm just happy for her and to see how far she can take this."