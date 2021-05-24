Seattle Storm legend Lauren Jackson is "completely honored" to be named to 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Lauren Jackson is "completely honored" to be named to Basketball Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Earlier this month, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame named it 16-person class for 2021.

One of the greatest women's players to ever take the court was on the list -- Seattle Storm legend Lauren Jackson.

Jackson is one of the most accomplished women’s players to ever take the court.

As a seven-time WNBA All-Star (2001-03, 2005-07, 2009) she led the Seattle Storm to WNBA championships in 2004 and 2010, while taking home WNBA Finals MVP honors in 2010.

The 6'5" power forward/center also earned WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2007 while she also led the league in rebounds and points per game that year.

Jackson says she is "completely honored" to enter the 2021 class.

“I was overwhelmed,” Jackson told NBCSNW of when she initially found out she was going to be inducted into the 2021 class.

“In the back of my mind I always knew I wanted to be in it, but there was no other Australian athletes in it. So I wasn’t 100 percent sure, obviously, that I would make it… I felt completely honored.”

Jackson joins coach Lindsay Gaze (2015) as the only Australians to be bestowed with the honor, but the Seattle Storm champion is the only Australian athlete to ever be named to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

She says she “feels so much pride” being the first Australian athlete to enter the prestigious group.

It’s such a massive deal and I think anyone that knows or loves basketball knows what the Basketball Hall of Fame is and what it’s about.

Lauren Jackson

Jackson joins Rick Adelman, Chris Bosh, Yolanda Griffith, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Howard Garfinkel, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Val Ackerman, Clarence “Fats” Jenkins, Toni Kukoc, Bob Dandridge, Jay Wright and Pearl Moore as members of the 2021 class.

It’s a dream come true, really.

Seattle Storm center Lauren Jackson

On top of her illustrious career in the U.S., Jackson was a five-time All-Star in the WNBL (199-2004), a four-time MVP (1999, 2000, 2003, 2004) and four-time Grand Final MVP (2002, 2003, 2006, 2010). She also helped lead the Australian national team to three silver medals in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

Since receiving the honoree news, she has been thinking more about her playing days.

I think that’s one thing that it has done, I am reflecting on my career a fair bit more. A lot of people have been reaching out.

Lauren Jackson

Jackson's body forced her to retire in 2016.

Jackson’s Seattle Storm jersey was hoisted into the rafters at KeyArena on July 15, 2016, just a few months after she announced her retirement.

As the now 40-year old WNBA legend has been reflecting on her career, she couldn’t help but reminisce about her two WNBA championships (2004, 2010) with the Storm and playing alongside her good friend Sue Bird.

Jackson credits Bird for helping her become the best player she could be.

“I don’t think I’d be getting the accolades that I am now [without Sue]. I think having a great point guard, for me, was one of the most important things in my career. I think just the way she was able to get me the ball, the way she always got me in a position to score, great leader on the court, and she was one of my best friends when I was over there.”