Seattle Storm legend Lauren Jackson named to 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame

Over the past two years, Lauren Jackson has been inducted into the Australian Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019 and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020. Soon, the WNBA star and Seattle Storm legend will join elite company again.

The morning after the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inducted a 2020 class headlined by the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, a 16-person class for 2021 was named.

Jackson, a two-time WNBA champion and three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player, was one of the honorees.

From the rafters to the



Congratulations to Storm LEGEND @laurenej15 on being named a #21HoopClass honoree!

Jackson is one of the most accomplished women’s players to ever take the court. She is a seven-time WNBA All-Star selection (2001-03, 2005-07, 2009) and led the Seattle Storm to WNBA championships in 2004 and 2010, while taking home WNBA Finals MVP honors in 2010. She also won WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2007 when she led the league in rebounds and points per game.

On top of her illustrious career in the States, Jackson was a five-time All-Star in the WNBL (199-2004), a four-time MVP(1999, 2000, 2003, 2004) and four-time Grand Final MVP (2002, 2003, 2006, 2010). She also helped lead the Australian national team to three silver medals in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

The WNBA star was named to the league’s All-Decade Team in 2006 and Top 20 players in the WNBA in its 20-year history in 2016.

Jackson’s Seattle Storm jersey was hoisted into the rafters at KeyArena on July 15, 2016, just a few months after she announced her retirement in March of that year.

Joining Jackson in the 2021 Hall of Fame class is Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright, legendary NBA bigs Chris Webber, Ben Wallace and Chris Bosh, 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce, former coaches Rick Adelman and Cotton Fitzsimmons, and WNBA star Yolanda Griffith.