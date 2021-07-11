Seattle Storm improve to 16-5 on the season following Sunday's win over Phoenix Mercury

Seattle Storm improve to 16-5 following Sunday's win over Phoenix Mercury originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Sunday, the Seattle Storm spread the scoring wealth around and defeated the Phoenix Mercury at home, 82-75.

Out of the eight Storm players who saw the floor Sunday, four of them finished in double digit scoring, while Sue Bird calmy knocked down timely buckets.

In the win, Bird notched 13 points after hitting 5-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-8 from deep in 25 minutes of action.

But it was Epiphanny Prince’s impressive play off the bench and Katie Lou Samuelson's productive night that really propelled the Storm. In Prince's 15 minutes of play, she scored 15 points on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting. Katie Lou added 14.

With the victory, Seattle improves to 16-5 on the season while continuing to hold down the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the Las Vegas Aces.

Breanna Stewart notched 13 points and seven rebounds.

Phoenix jumped out to a 23-21 lead at the end of the first quarter before Seattle outscored the Mercury in the second quarter 23-16.

The Mercury were led by Kia Nurse, who recorded 28 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

Phoenix made it a game with 2:45 remaining with guard Skylar Diggins-Smith’s lay-in to cut the lead to seven before Kia Nurse hit a three to make it just a three-point game.

But thanks to Jewell Loyd’s three-pointer, the Storm took a 79-72 lead with 1:48 left in the game and they never looked back.

The first half of the WNBA's regular season is now in the books for Seattle.

The league will now break for the All-Star Game, which is set for Wednesday, July 14 in Las Vegas as well as its extended break for the Tokyo Olympics running through July 23 to Aug. 8.

Next up for the Storm, Seattle will face the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA’s inaugural Commissioners’ Cup Championship game on Aug. 12.

The WNBA regular season will resume Aug. 15.