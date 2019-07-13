WNBA, Seattle Storm investigating domestic abuse allegations against Natasha Howard

Seattle forward Natasha Howard was accused of domestic abuse on Saturday morning. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard’s wife accused her of domestic abuse in a series of tweets on Saturday morning, which both the team and the WNBA have said they are looking into.

Howard’s wife, Jackie, posted three expletive-filled videos to Twitter on Saturday morning in which she accused Howard of threatening her multiple times and breaking their door. Jackie said she was going to get a restraining order against Howard, and posted screen shots of text conversations she had with both Howard’s agent and Storm general manager Alisha Valavanis, who offered the couple help.

Jackie also posted a video that appeared to show bruises on her arm and multiple text exchanges that appeared to be between her and Howard — one of which Jackie accused Howard of stabbing her in the chest and leg.

Howard, per the Seattle Times, has not been suspended from the team.

“The organization is aware of the recent allegations against Natasha,” Valavanis and co-owner Lisa Brummel said in a statement. “We are in communication with the league and looking into them.”

The WNBA issued a similar statement, saying the league is in the process of gathering more information. Howard was not available for comment to the Associated Press, and Jackie declined to respond to the Seattle Times.

Howard averaged a career-high 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds last year, helping Seattle to a WNBA title. She has averaged 17.6 points and 8.5 rebounds so far this season, her sixth in the league. The 27-year-old was also named an All-Star for the first time.

