Seattle Storm earn first-round playoff bye, focusing on themselves this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2021 WNBA postseason is upon us!

The Seattle Storm clinched a first-round playoffs bye after defeating the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, 94-85. With the win, Seattle earns the No. 4 seed.

The Storm will tip-off the second-round with a home game on Sunday, September 26, at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett. Seattle’s opponent and the game time will be announced at a later date.

😤 WIN OR GO HOME 😤



Our title defense begins at home Sunday, Sept. 26 in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs.



You know the assignment. 💯



Tickets 🎟️👉 https://t.co/3FByXHrtWg@Symetra x #TakeCover pic.twitter.com/J8aqQI95rf — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) September 20, 2021

If it hadn’t been for a Minnesota Lynx win, the Storm could have finished as high as No. 3 in this year’s standings. But the Lynx closed out an 83-77 win at Washington to secure the third spot.

The Storm took the weekend off from practice to reset and rest up. Monday afternoon, the team got back to it with the first of five practices ahead of Sunday’s single-elimination game.

"After taking a couple of days off, I think, the focus is obviously to use this time to hone in on what we need to hone in on, specifically for Sunday, but to have time to work on ourselves,” Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn told the media following Monday’s practice. “I thought today was productive.”

Story continues

The Storm will face the highest remaining seed after the league's First Round games are played.

Here’s how the First Round shakes out:

No. 8 New York at No. 5 Phoenix

No. 7 Dallas at No. 6 Chicago

The #WNBAPlayoffs bracket is set ✅



Single elimination games start this THURSDAY at 8pm/ET on ESPN2 😈 @Google pic.twitter.com/r73XQ99Sx4 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 19, 2021

The No. 1 seeded Connecticut Sun and No. 2 Las Vegas Aces earned byes through the first two rounds.

Seattle forward Breanna Stewart, who missed the final two regular season contests with a left foot injury that she suffered on Tuesday, Sept. 7 against the Washington Mystics, will be re-evaluated later this week.

Stewart is continuing to rehab and has not returned to practice.

Coach Quinn explained that Friday is the targeted date for the team to determine if Stewart will be available for Sundays’ contest.

“She’s on track with her rehab,” Quinn said.

The re-evaluation of where actually the progression is [will be] by Friday to see how she looks… We’d like to see what she can do in a practice setting before we play in a game.

Storm head coach Noelle Quinn

Seattle will have Thursday off this week before returning to practice Friday afternoon.

For all home postseason games, the Storm will implement new Covid safety protocols.

To ensure a safe Storm playoff experience, all attendees 12 and older will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to game time for entry at Angel Of The Winds Arena.



Learn more at https://t.co/GFbGdWuX3F pic.twitter.com/hUSQHo1mBI — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) September 20, 2021

All fans 12 years of age and older will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative test result from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before tip-off of each game.

Fans will still be required to wear masks at all times inside Angel Of The Winds Arena as well except while actively eating and drinking.

For more information on Seattle’s second-round game set for Sunday, Sept. 26 check out www.stormbasketball.com.