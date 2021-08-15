Seattle Storm drop a close one to Chicago Sky in overtime originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Storm (16-6) got off to a quick start in Saturday’s game against the Chicago Sky (11-10), but it was the Sky who took control late.

Chicago came out on top, defeating Seattle 87-85 in overtime.

While it was the first game back for the Sky since the Olympic break, Seattle was coming off a dominating performance against the Connecticut Sun, 79-57, to earn the first-ever Commissioner’s Cup title Thursday night.

Sunday's game was the start of a five-game road trip over the next week and a half for the Storm.

Even with the team’s Big 3 of Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd returning from Tokyo at the beginning of the week after helping Team USA earn gold; the trio still seemed to have fresh legs in the Commissioner’s Cup.

But against the Sky, Bird (rest) and Stewart (rest) did not play.

The Gold Mamba in front of her hometown crowd! 🐍@jewellloyd x #TakeCover pic.twitter.com/8IQhuYYg9n — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 15, 2021

Seattle jumped out to a quick 12-4 lead behind an efficient and balanced attack from its starters. The Storm started the game 5-of-6 from the field including 2-of-3 from long distance.

Yet the Sky, playing in front of their home crowd, bounced back from their slow start.

Chicago outscored Seattle in the second quarter, 16-8, to take a 35-32 halftime lead.

Loyd led the way for Seattle with 26 points and five steals.

For the game, Seattle shot 34.5 percent.

Storm center Mercedes Russell celebrated her 500th career point in the second half of Sunday’s contest. Russell scored 10 points on the day to go along with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Chicago leaned on guard Kahleah Copper’s scoring. She finished with 19 points. Gonzaga’s Courtney Vandersloot finished with 11 assists.

The Storm now have 10 games remaining in the regular season.

Next up, the team will head to New York to take on Oregon Duck standout Sabrina Ionescu when the Storm square off against the Liberty Wednesday at 4:00p.m. PT.