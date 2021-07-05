Seattle Storm defeat LA Sparks 84-74 following comeback in 4th originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Storm (14-4) overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Los Angeles sparks (6-11), 84-74 Sunday night.

The Storm received help from their role players in Epiphanny Prince (18 points) in her first start of the season, and Ezi Magbegor (20 points) producing off the bench.

All of the help was needed behind Breanna Stewart (21 points) having a bounce-back performance after being held to single-digits just a few nights prior.

Seattle would outscore the Sparks 36-18 in the final period after LA was up eight with two minutes to go in the third quarter and started the period on a 26-9 run.

Prince started in place of Olympian and WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd, who was sidelined due to a left ankle injury suffered against Atlanta.

As for Magbegor, 16 of her points came in the second half, eight in the third and fourth each.

The team shot 94.3% (16-of-17) from the free-throw line, their highest percentage of the season.

In the win, Sue Bird also passed Katie Smith for No. 6 all-time in WNBA scoring. It’s the second time this season she’s passed Smith up the record books. The first was in three-pointers made earlier this year.