Seattle Storm defeat Indiana Fever behind Breanna Stewart's 20 points

The Seattle Storm may have a bit of a new-look roster this season following their 2021 Championship run, but the Storm have put their chemistry into fast forward mode!

Heading into Tuesday’s road game against the Indiana Fever, Seattle held a 10-2 overall record.

And thanks to their MVP Breanna Stewart Tuesday night, the Storm improved to 10-3 on the season following an 87-70 victory over the Fever.

Stewart was dialed in from inside and out from the jump.

The Storm starting power forward finished the night with 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists.

As a team, the Storm shot 49.3 percent from the field. Seattle’s guard-duo of Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird combined for 35 points. They each added four assists as well.

Seattle's veteran point guard and future Hall of Famer also moved up on the WNBA’s all-time leaders in three-pointers made. With a total of 907 threes, Bird only trails her former college teammate Diana Taurasi (1,173) on the list.

The Storm held a 61-51 lead after three quarters.

In the loss, Indiana’s starting shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell led the way for the Fever with 26 points.

The Storm and Fever will face each other again Thursday at 4:00p.m. PT from Indiana Farmers Coliseum.