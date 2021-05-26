Seattle Storm give Connecticut Sun first loss in thrilling OT game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

To be the best, you have to beat the best.

That's what the then-undefeated Connecticut Sun (5-1) tried to do during its matchup with the defending WNBA Champions in the Emerald City, Tuesday evening.

While the Sun took the Storm (4-1) to overtime, Seattle survived to win 90-87 and give the Sun its first loss of the 2021 WNBA Season.

Sue Bird struggled from the field for much of the content but came through when the Storm needed her most, making back-to-back three-pointers to open the overtime period.

This is Sue Bird's world and we are all just living in it 😍@S10Bird x #TakeCover pic.twitter.com/4UMKC52uB9 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) May 26, 2021

She finished with 21 points on 6-15 shooting (4-10 3-PT) to go with two assists and three rebounds.

Not to be outdone by her future Hall-of-Fame teammate, Breanna Stewart hit a clutch three-pointer with 2:34 left in the overtime period, to double Seattle's lead.

Stewie finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for her fourth double-double in five games to begin the season.

The win was Seattle's second consecutive overtime game after defeating the Dallas Wings on Saturday, coincidentally by three points as well.

Seattle's starters played quite well with Stephanie Talbot, Mercedes Russell and Jewell Loyd all posting +/-'s of over 20 points. Lloyd in particular stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Four Storm bench players had +/-'s in the negative double-digits however, including Jordin Canada who had a game-worst -21.

The Sun was the last undefeated team in the league heading into Tuesday. Now they're tied with the New York Liberty for first in the Eastern Conference at 5-1 apiece.

For Connecticut, Stephanie Jones did all she could scoring 28 points on 10-19 from the floor.

Next, Seattle will host the Minnesota Lynx at Angel of Winds Arena on Friday, May 28th at 7:00 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network.