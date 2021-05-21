Seattle Storm complete 19-point comeback at Minnesota Lynx originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Storm have clearly been watching a lot of Seahawks football.

Pete Carroll infamously says games cannot be won until the fourth quarter and the Storm (2-1) took that to heart, completing a 19-point comeback Thursday evening thanks to a 37-15 fourth quarter, to win 90-78 at the Minnesota Lynx (0-3).

Entering the final period, the Storm trailed by ten points, 63-53. Seattle won by 12.

With Breanna Stewart struggling from the field, guards Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd stepped up, each hitting eight shots leading to 21 and 23 points apiece. These three players were the only Storm women to play for more than 30 minutes.

Candice Dupree and Jordin Canada joined the backcourt duo in double figures, scoring 10 and 16 points respectively.

For Minnesota, Crystal Dangerfield led the way scoring 22 points on 10-16 from the floor off the bench. Center Sylvia Fowles also added 20 points on 9-14 from the field.

During the fourth quarter, Seattle made 10-15 shots including four three-pointers. Minnesota made just five three-pointers all game and shot 6-16 in the final period.

With the win, the Storm have won ten games in a row over Minnesota, arguably the WNBA's most prestigious franchise. Seattle and Minnesota are the only two active WNBA franchises with four championships. The Lynx have also made the WNBA Finals two more times than Seattle has during the league's 25-year history.

Next, Seattle will travel to College Park Center in Arlington, TX to play Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings on Saturday, May 22nd at 5:00 p.m. PT.