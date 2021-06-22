Seattle Storm to celebrate LGBTQ community with Pride Night

Storm to celebrate LGBTQ community with Pride Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

When the Seattle Storm takes on the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night, there will be more to celebrate than a good night of WNBA basketball.

It’s also the Storm’s Pride Night!

The event that is part of the Storm Force4Change platform will highlight advocacy and support the transgender community with an emphasis on youth.

Force4Change will have exclusive merchandise for Pride Night with all proceeds benefiting Lambda Legal, the largest national legal organization that advocates for the “recognition of the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people and everyone living with HIV through impact litigation, education and public policy work,” according to the team.

“At the Storm, our collective heart beats in synch with our advocacy for social change. To expand our impact, we partner with and amplify the work of organizations and people who share our vision for change. That’s why Lambda Legal is at the center of our Pride celebration this year,” Storm co-owner Ginny Gilder said.

“Their lawyers and staff are indefatigably fighting for equitable treatment for the LGBTQ+ community, especially the vulnerable trans youth population. That’s what life is all about: creating positive change wherever you are on the field of play. Kudos to LL, and thanks to them for their leadership.”

The merchandise, which you can find on SeattleStormTeamShop.com, also has four different unique looks: an Equality T, a Storm Logo T with Pride, Bi and Trans Color logos, a Storm Logo Light Hoodie with Pride, Bi and Trans Color logos, and a Protect Trans Youth T.

And that’s not all. Seattle’s all-female ownership group will match up to $25,000 raised through the Storm Foundation and Force4Change. AT&T has pledged to contribute $5,000 to the total amount from the sales. The Storm front office will add an additional $1,500 gift.

To celebrate Pride Night with the Storm, head over to Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash., for Tuesday night’s game. Tip off vs. the Mystics takes place at 7:00 p.m. PT.