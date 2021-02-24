Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart nominated for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year

Breanna Stewart nominated for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Breanna Stewart can do it all.

At just 26 years old, the Seattle Storm star has won two WNBA championships (2018, 2020), two Finals Most Valuable Player awards (2018, 2020), one 2018 MVP award, and was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year in 2020.

At UConn, Stewart had four championships in four seasons along with four awards for Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four.

Now the 2020 WNBA champion is looking to add Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year to her lengthy list of accomplishments.

Congratulations to @breannastewart for being nominated for #Laureus21 World Sportswoman of the Year! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WhbcEF9MUw — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) February 24, 2021

The Storm power forward faces some tough competition for the prestigious nod. She joins cyclist Anna Van Der Breggen, skier Federica Brignone, tennis’ Naomi Osaka, football’s Wendie Renard and long-distance runner Brigid Kosgei as nominees for the most prestigious award of them all.

Stewart is certainly deserving of the praise after an Achilles injury took her away from the court for the 2019 season and put her career projections in flux. But just 18 months after suffering one of the most debilitating injuries in sports, Stewart was back on the podium hoisting the WNBA championship trophy.

Stewie has already proven she is the most decorated and dominant player to ever play the game, now she’s earned her place at the table in the G.O.A.T. conversation as well.

With Sue Bird back in the fold for another season, can the defending champion Seattle Storm get even better in 2021? Consider everything a possibility with Stewart is on your squad.