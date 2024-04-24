Seattle Storm announces Sue Bird as newest member of team ownership group

SEATTLE - The WNBA's Seattle Storm announced Wednesday that basketball legend Sue Bird has taken up a role in the team's ownership group.

Bird, a pivotal figure in the Storm's history and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), boasts an impressive resume with over two decades of iconic performances for the Storm that includes four league titles, 13 All-Star Game selections, eight All-WNBA team honors and five Olympic gold medals.

Sue Bird is introduced during her jersey retirement ceremony before the game between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Lisa Brummel, co-owner of the Seattle Storm, expressed enthusiasm for Bird's addition to the ownership ranks.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sue into the ownership group after an illustrious career on the court," said Brummel. "Her knowledge of the game and the league, her ever-expanding business acumen, and her dedication to the Storm organization make her a superb addition to the ownership group."

Bird herself echoed these sentiments and shared her excitement about the opportunity to impact the future of women's sports.

"As a player, I poured my heart into every game for the Seattle Storm, and now, as part of the ownership group, I am thrilled to continue contributing to the growth of the game," she said.

Bird also mentioned the business sense behind investing in women's sports, noting the league's talent, dedication, and market potential.

The star athlete's tenure with the Storm is legendary. Selected No. 1 overall in the 2002 WNBA draft, Bird's 19 seasons in Seattle cemented her status as a true icon of the sport. With her retirement came the title of the WNBA's all-time assist leader, amassing an unrivaled 3,234 assists during her tenure. Her contributions have been recognized with inclusion on every WNBA milestone team and her designation as one of the league's greatest and most influential players.

Beyond match success, the Storm has also been active in community engagement and advocating for social and racial justice, particularly amplifying Black women's leadership and investing in Black communities. This commitment is part of their Force4Change initiative.

The announcement of Bird's entry into the ownership group comes on the heels of opening the Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance, a $64 million practice facility that symbolizes the Storm's and Force 10 Hoops' vision for the future of the women's game.

