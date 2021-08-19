Seattle Storm announce theme nights for final five regular season games

Seattle Storm announce theme nights for final five reg. season games originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Storm are in the mood for some creativity and have announced a series of theme nights as they begin the second half of the WNBA season.

⛈️ FINAL FIVE THEME NIGHTS ⛈️



Join us as we celebrate our Olympians, our Commissioner's Cup win, the @WNBA 25th Anniversary, and more!



They’re currently seated at 16-7 and a game back of the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

Below are some of the notable theme nights:

Aug. 27 vs. Chicago: The theme is to celebrate Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, and Jewell Loyd winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while also celebrating the team for winning the inaugural Commissioner's Cup.

The team is a bunch of winners, so why not celebrate them?

Fans will be able to see and take pictures with the Commissioner's Cup trophy and the Storm’s four championships.

It’s worth noting Candace Parker, a member of the Sky, will be in attendance. It’s noteworthy because she’s been viewed as wrongfully snubbed from the Olympic team and has vowed to never represent her country due to politics within USA Basketball.

Sept. 2 vs. New York: The league is celebrating its 25th season, and rightfully so. How many people believed in a women’s basketball league when David Stern announced it in 1997? Not many.

For the league to be a quarter-century old and still evolving is a testament to the original players, the stars of yesterday and today, and the fans believing in the product.

Over the last few years, the women of the league have demanded respect from the league, the public, corporations, and just about everyone. The message has been received.

The game also features former Oregon Duck Sabrina Ionescu returning to the Pacific Northwest for the first time as a WNBA player.

Other theme nights:

Aug. 29 vs. Chicago: Believe in Women Night. It’s been a tradition since 2006 and is aimed at honoring women of the Puget Sound community.

Sept. 7 vs. Washington: It’ll be a toy drive aimed at helping the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Fans are encouraged to bring toys and gifts to a donation box in the arena.

Sept. 17 vs. Phoenix: Fan appreciation night, a staple across all sports, will be the final theme for the Storm in their home finale. The team will advertise prizes for fans to thank them for their support.