Seattle Storm advance to Commissioner's Cup finals, will face Connecticut Sun originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Storm's (15-5) winning ways continued during the WNBA’s inaugural Commissioner's Cup.

Despite losing to the Phoenix Mercury 85-77 on Friday night, the team clinched the top record in the Western Conference (7-2) when the Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces later in the day.

Seattle will now face the Connecticut Sun (13-6), winners of the Eastern Conference (8-1) on Aug. 12. The regular season will resume on Aug. 15.

The Commissioner's Cup will feature an East vs. West finals -- a format the WNBA got rid of during the WNBA Finals back in 2016 to seed all eight playoff teams by record regardless of conference.

The premise of the Cup is to be an in-season tournament that designates a portion of regular-season games in the first half of the season -- 10 per team, 60 total -- towards Cup standings. The Cup will have prize money of $500,000.

Members of the Cup's winning team can earn $30,000 per player, and the runner-up team will be getting $10,000 per player. The game's MVP will earn an additional $5,000.

It's an incentive to play hard and create more competition for when the regular-season becomes stale. What the WNBA is doing is something the NBA has tossed around making a reality for a few seasons.