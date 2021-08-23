Seattle Storm add forward Karlie Samuelson to roster for remainder of season

Storm add forward Karlie Samuelson to roster for remainder of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

While the Seattle Storm are riding a two-game winning streak and visiting the White House Monday to celebrate their 2020 WNBA Championship, the team announced that they have signed forward Karlie Samuelson to a rest of season contract.

And for those wondering, yes, Karlie is the older sister, by two years, of Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson.

Karlie, 26, played college ball at Stanford before going undrafted and then signing a training camp contract with the Los Angeles Sparks prior to the 2018 season.

⛈️ ROSTER UPDATE ⛈️



The Storm has added Karlie Samuelson for the remainder of the season.



📰: https://t.co/7v3IfYzQRE pic.twitter.com/mpm5aohcpS — Seattle Storm PR (@SeattleStormPR) August 23, 2021

In 11 games including three starts for the Sparks, Karlie averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 47.8% on three-pointers (11 of 23).

The Samuelson sisters will be the first sisters to play together for the Storm in the franchise’s 22-year history.

Samuelson replaces Storm rookie guard Kiana Williams after her seven-day contract expired Saturday.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Storm will visit the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center Tuesday as Seattle wraps up its five game road trip.