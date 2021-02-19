Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf signs with CAA Sports

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf signs with CAA Sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After an All-Pro outing in only his second year in the NFL, DK Metcalf has signed with CAA Sports.

The Seahawks star receiver will be represented CAA Football co-head and NFL agent Tory Dandy who represents players like Metcalf’s former teammate at Ole Miss, A.J. Brown, as well as Chris Godwin, Marshon Lattimore and Eddie Goldman, among others.

Metcalf was formerly represented by NFL agent Ben Renzin, who moved over to WME Sports in October 2020.

The 2019 second-round pick by the Seahawks has become on the NFL’s star wideouts after a breakout second season. After finishing second among rookie receivers with 900 receiving yards on 58 receptions and seven touchdowns in his first year as a pro, Metcalf eclipsed Seattle legend Steve Largent’s 35-year-old single-season receiving record in 2020, finishing the year with 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Metcalf will enter year 3 of his four-year rookie deal in 2021 with a base salary of $911,914, per Spotrac.

As the budding superstar prepares to take his Seahawks to new heights following a 12-4 regular-season finish, NFC West title and a playoff exit in the Wild Card Round, he’ll now have another agency behind him.