Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 5 inactives

The Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night at CenturyLink Field for the primetime matchup of the weekend.

If Seattle can walk away with a victory, it will be the first time the Seahawks have logged a 5-0 start in franchise history. The Vikings, on the other hand, are looking for their second win of the season.

Seattle only ruled out one player – safety Jamal Adams – on Friday’s injury report, but added safety Lano Hill as a late scratch Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look a the inactive players for the Sunday night contest between Seattle and Minnesota. Kick-off is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.

