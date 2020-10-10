Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 5 preview and predictions

“Sunday Night Football” makes a triumphant return to the Emerald City as the Seattle Seahawks are once more set to host the Minnesota Vikings on prime-time television.

This is the third-straight year the Seahawks will face the Vikings under the lights, although this time it will be for “Sunday Night Football,” instead of on a Monday night like the previous two meetings.

On paper, this would appear to be a game many believe the Seahawks will walk away with easily. Seattle is 4-0 and a seven-point favorite against the 1-3 Vikings. Historically, the Seahawks own the Vikings. They lead the all time series 12-5 and are riding a six-game win streak dating back to 2012. Minnesota hasn’t notched a win since 2009. Not to mention Kirk Cousins’ atrocious prime-time record of 7-15.

But neither the Seahawks nor the 12th Man should expect an easy win. The Vikings may struggle to get the W in these showdowns, but they are well-coached and very competitive. Last year, the Seahawks built a 34-17 lead to start the fourth quarter but barely held on to a 37-30 win.

The year before was far more competitive than the 21-7 final score might indicate, as the Seahawks were still clinging to a slim 6-0 lead with only 2:54 left in the game. Before then? The infamous Blair Walsh missed-kick playoff game where Seattle escaped with a razor-thin 10-9 victory.

Prediction: Seahawks over Vikings 33-31

Minnesota gives Seattle a good fight, but once more it is almost impossible to pick against Russell Wilson right now with the way he is leading the Seahawks offense.

Seattle’s defense is still a hot mess, which the Vikings should be able to exploit easily – just like all of Seattle’s other opponents have this year.

However, given the history between these teams, how both quarterbacks are playing, and the setting, the Seahawks should survive once more.

Not for nothing, but Seattle will be wearing the Action Green alternates and the Seahawks are undefeated when wearing them – including in two victories over the Vikings.

