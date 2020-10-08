Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings: a matchup of two elite WR duos originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It'll be a battle of two of the NFL's most dynamic wide receiver duos on Sunday Night Football when the Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings.

For Seattle, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have been the largest beneficiaries of the Seattle brass letting Russ Cook, which means more volume for his favorite pass catchers.

Metcalf, who is tied for the most receiving yards in the NFL through four games, has caught 26 receptions for 403 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Lockett ranks 14th in the league in receiving yards with 26 receptions for 298 yards and four touchdowns.

"(Tyler) Lockett is a tremendous receiver," said Mike Zimmer ahead of playing Seattle in 2019. "[Russell Wilson]'s really good...[at] getting the ball vertically down the field."

Wilson's isn't the only quarterback that will test the opposing secondary vertically, however.

Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in average completed air yards with 9.8 yards, 1.8 yards ahead of second place. His beneficiaries? Minnesota's dynamic duo of Adam Thielen and first-round rookie Justin Jefferson, the two highest-graded receivers of the season by Pro Football Focus.

PFF’s Overall Grade and Rank for WR’s Weeks 1-4:



Justin Jefferson 90.6 (1st)



Adam Thielen 87.6 (2nd) #SKOL pic.twitter.com/1OYPskGyzN — PFF MIN Vikings (@PFF_Vikings) October 6, 2020

Thielen especially has gobbled up an NFL-leading 49.06% of his team's targeted air yards this season. Jefferson has 25.52%, but he didn't start until Week 3 when he exploded with a 7 catch, 175-yard and one touchdown performance.

Was it a fluke? No. Jefferson followed it up with a four catch, 103-yard, and one touchdown performance. His 348 yards in his first four games are the second-most all-time, trailing only coincidentally Stefon Diggs who Jefferson was drafted to replace.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has taken notice of the talented rookie who ranks eighth in the NFL in receiving yards.

"I would think that everybody is really excited about him," Carroll said about Jefferson via Vikings.com. "He's just done such a good job of showing kind of what you can expect of him, and he's just getting started.

"It's not just his explosion in and out of his breaks and the natural instincts he has to catch the football, but the run-after-the-catch stuff is really exceptional," Carroll added. "He's just an instant star, so I would think the Vikings fans and coaches and everybody is really fired up about having him."

Among players with at least ten catches, Jefferson's 21.75 yards per reception trails only one man: DK Metcalf.

Now both wide receiver duos should feast Sunday night, leading to highest over-under (57.5) in PointsBet, our official betting partner, among all Week 5 games.

The Seahawks secondary will be hobbled with Jamal Adams already being declared out and starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar's status up in the air. The Seahawks lead the NFL with an average of 401 passing yards allowed per contest.

Meanwhile, the Vikings secondary hasn't been great either. The Vikings' 291.75 yards allowed ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. The only QB the Vikings haven't allowed to pass for over 300 yards was Phillip Rivers.

So expect a lot of passing and a lot of offensive fireworks on Sunday Night Football on NBC at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Both wide receiver duos are sure to put on a show for the nation to enjoy.

