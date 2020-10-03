Seattle Seahawks vs. Miami Dolphins: Odds, over/under, player prop bets originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

This Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks (3-0) will have an opportunity to become 4-0 for the first time since 2013.

To do so, Seattle needs to travel to The Magic City and defeat the Miami Dolphins (0-3).

The Seahawks are 5.5-point favorites against Miami, odds provided by our partner PointsBet, with an implied point total of 29 points. The line opened at 6.5 but betting has shifted the line down a full point.

MONEY LINE:

Seahawks: -255

Dolphins: +200

POINT SPREAD:

Seahawks: -5.5 (+100)

Dolphins: +5.5.(+100)

O/U: 54 (-110)

Seattle has been dealing with heavy injuries in the secondary with nickel cornerback Marquise Blair out for the season, safety Jamal Adams dealing with a strained groin and starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar dealing with a swollen knee that kept him out of Week 3.

Given Seattle's healthy secondary was giving up massive passing yardage, the yard total Miami can put up against the Seahawks backups is astronomical. By consequence, Ryan Fitzpatrick is a popular streaming choice at quarterback in fantasy football this week.

Then as for player props, none are being offered at PointsBet at this time.

