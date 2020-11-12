Seattle Seahawks vs. LA Rams: Odds, over/under, player prop bets

Seahawks vs. Rams: Odds, over/under, player prop bets originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

This Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks (6-2) are taking on the always tough Los Angeles Rams (5-3) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

The Rams are currently a 2-point favorite against the Seahawks, odds provided by our partner PointsBet, with an implied point total of 54.5 points.

MONEY LINE:

Rams: +125

Seahawks: +105

POINT SPREAD:

Rams: -2 (-105)

Seahawks: +2 (-115)

O/U: 54.5 (-110)

The Seahawks are coming off a gut-wrenching 44-34 loss against the Buffalo Bills. The defense, once again, struggled to hold the Bills offense or slow them down. The Seahawks offense also struggled with Russell Wilson have an unusual four turnovers for the game (two interceptions, two fumbles).

The Rams are coming off a 28-17 loss over the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for over 355 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The defense for the Rams will most certainly be the main issue for the Seahawks, With Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald, better than ever for the Rams.

Wilson and the Seahawks offensive line will have their hands full on Sunday.

In regards to injuries, the Rams have no serious concerns injury-wise this Sunday. The Seahawks, however, will be missing running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde in the backfield for the third week in a row. Center Ethan Pocic is also listed as out ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Seahawks defense will be missing Quinton Dunbar, Shaquill Griffin, and Benson Mayowa who will all miss Sunday’s game.

The difference on the injury report is... noticeable.

Just a bit of a difference between the Rams and Seahawks injury reports lol. pic.twitter.com/1BsKVK2TdO — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 12, 2020

PROP BETS

Jared Goff is averaging around 268 passing yards per game. PointBet lists Goff getting 300 yards or more passing at +100, not a bad bet against the Seahawks passing defense which has been the main issue all year.

Russell Wilson on PointsBet is listed at -200 for over 300 yards against the Rams. With the way they have played the last game, you can expect the Seahawks offense to not be satisfied with how they were last week.

RECEIVING YARDS (100 YDS)

Tyler Lockett: +110

DK Metcalf: +110

Cooper Kupp: +150

Robert Woods: +210

RUSHING YARDS (100 YDS):

Darrell Henderson: +275

