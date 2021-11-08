Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers play Sunday in a Week 10 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST time on CBS.

The Packers are a 4.5-point favorite in the game.

More NFL Week 10 picks, predictions:

Pro Football Network: Packers 27, Seahawks 21

Ben Rolfe writes: "This game has a wide range of outcomes. Depending on COVID protocols and a return from injury, this could be Aaron Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson in a truly magnificent showdown in Lambeau. It could also be Geno Smith vs. Jordan Love or some other combination of those four quarterbacks. With uncertainty over who will be under center for each team, it’s hard to make a prediction for this Week 10 NFL game. The Packers are the better team, so let’s work on the assumption it will be Rodgers vs. either Smith or Wilson, and Green Bay comes out on top either way."

Sportsnaut: Packers 34, Seahawks 20

Andrew Buller-Russ writes: "Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field against this version of the Seahawks? We’ve seen some wild things in 2021, but that won’t extend into Week 10."

More: NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals rise after NFL Week 9 win over San Francisco 49ers

Will Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers defeat the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 10 NFL game?

Play Picks: Packers will cover vs. Seahawks in Week 10

Story continues

Brian Sausa writes: "In a normal setting, a Sunday afternoon matchup between Seattle and Green Bay would be must-see TV for any NFL fan. But how will the Packers look at this point in the season? Entering 2021, Green Bay not only has to worry about future HOF quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaving, but long-term contract talks with star wideout Davante Adams are also stalled. There’s still hope both stars will be in their usual form in green and gold but if not, this line will likely look much different."

Draft Kings: Take the Seahawks with the points in Week 10 vs. Packers

Teddy Ricketson writes:" This is a difficult one to handicap on Monday morning. Russell Wilson may or may not play. Aaron Rodgers may or may not play. Matt LaFleur said if Rodgers can come off the COVID list this weekend, he’ll play — even without any on-field work. I’d lean taking the points in what could be a highly unpredictable game."

More: NFL playoff picture: Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans make statements with Week 9 wins

Sports Interaction: Take the Packers to cover in Week 10 vs. Seahawks

Payton Matthews writes: "Seattle comes out of its bye. Bettors may need to wait until Sunday morning to make an advised pick here as we don’t know if Seattle QB Russell Wilson will return from a broken finger (Week 10 was the original target date) or whether Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will get out of COVID protocols in time after testing positive ahead of Week 9. Rodgers is eligible to return Saturday but won’t if he’s showing symptoms. Jordan Love made his first NFL start Sunday and struggled quite a bit in a loss in Kansas City."

Sportsnaut: Packers 34, Seahawks 20

Matt Johnson writes: "As long as Rodgers is cleared to play for this one, there’s no reason to believe that Green Bay won’t get back in the win column. Of course, the return of Russell Wilson for Seattle helps. But we’re not seeing that team’s defense stopping the Packers."

More: NFL Week 10 odds: Money lines, point spreads, over/unders for games on Week 10 NFL schedule

FiveThirtyEight.com: Packers have a 72% win probability

The site gives the Seahawks a 28% win probability in the NFL Week 10 game.

ESPN: Packers have a 54.2% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Seahawks a 45.4% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 10 NFL game.

More: NFL Week 10 schedule, TV information for all 14 Week 10 NFL games in 2021 season

Highest paid NFL players:

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers picks, predictions NFL Week 10