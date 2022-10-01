Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Seattle Seahawks (1-2), Detroit Lions (1-2)

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Game Preview

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

Detroit is missing some of its explosion.

Star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and RB D’Andre Swift are out, and that’s a problem for a team that needs all the points and offensive options it can possibly use.

The Detroit defense is having problems.

It’s the worst in the NFL in scoring D, it’s awful against the run, and the O needs to keep things moving against a Seattle offense that might not be explosive, but converts its third down tries.

Fortunately for the Lions …

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

The Seattle offense is awful.

Detroit might be struggling defensively, but it playing Philadelphia and Minnesota will skew the stats.

The D gets a bit of a break against a Seattle attack that’s not doing anything on the ground and works too hard to generate points off decent drives.

Missing some of the key offensive parts hurts, but Jamaal Williams has been a strong back when getting the chance, and Jared Goff is underappreciated at moving the work around.

What’s Going To Happen

Is it really possible that Detroit is just that deep offensively?

Again, the defense finally catches a bit of a break, and Goff should be okay against a Seattle defense that doesn’t generate enough pressure. This doesn’t have to be a shootout like past Lion games, and it’ll show in a low scoring fight.

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

Detroit 24, Seattle 20

Line: Detroit -3.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Must See Rating: 2.5

