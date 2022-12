The Seattle Seahawks are set to host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday at Lumen Field for the Week 14 contest.

You can find everything you need to know to turn into the matchup here and Sunday’s preview can be found below.

Related

Seahawks vs. Panthers: TV map, broadcast info for their Week 14 matchup

List

Seahawks announce 3 roster moves heading into Week 14

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire