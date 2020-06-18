Seattle Seahawks unveil most memorable viral moments of 2019

2019 was one of the G.O.A.Ts for Seattle Seahawks moments. It's honestly hard to choose to our favorites.

Thanks to our friends over at the Seahawks, we don't have to.

Ahead of the ESPYs this Saturday hosted by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, as well as Seattle sports stars Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, the Seahawks put out an ESPYs fit for the 12s.

Fans can vote on their favorite players, plays, games, and game-changing moments of the 2019 season. But one category had us laughing on the floor-"Best Viral Moment."

And the nominees are…

DK Metcalf's shirtless meeting with Pete Carroll

At the Scouting Combine last year, DK Metcalf was looking for a way to impress Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in his first meeting. So, what did the beastly, ripped wide receiver do? He walked into the meeting without his shirt.

But 67-year-old Pete Carroll has jokes too. He followed suit, taking off his shirt and the moment was caught on video. You're welcome.

Russell Wilson's "Hey, Seattle, we got a deal"

Russell Wilson's deadline for getting a new, record-setting contract from the Seahawks passed at midnight on April 15. About 45 minutes later on April 16, the franchise quarterback posted on his social media a video in bed with wife Ciara, "Hey, Seattle, we got a deal…Go Hawks."

"Finally, we can go to sleep!" Ciara said while cuddling up with Wilson.

The four-year, $140 million extension made Wilson the highest paid player in the NFL, and a viral sensation.

His teammates Tyler Lockett and D.J. Fluker spoofed Wilson's announcement in one of the most hilarious videos the Internet has ever seen.

Russell Wilson Baby Yoda makes its debut

On Monday Night Football vs. the Minnesota Vikings, Josh Cashman, also known as @CableThanos_, posted this image. The internet immediately fell in love with Russell Wilson Baby Yoda.

Shaquem Griffin wins game of rock-paper-scissors

A practice video of Shaquem Griffin and Luke Willson went viral after Griffin, who has his left hand amputated due to amniotic band syndrome, played the nub card in a game of rock-paper-scissors.

Willson never stood a chance.

Vote on your favorite Seahawks viral moment on the team's Twitter account below!

Seahawks Twitter, this one's for you.



What was your favorite viral moment from 2019? 🤔



— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 18, 2020

