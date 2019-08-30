Seattle Seahawks' Ugo Amadi feeling confident Ducks will top Pac-12 this season

Former Oregon Ducks standout Ugo Amadi has emerged as one of the brightest stars from the 2019 draft class. The Seattle Seahawks rookie has dazzled this preseason, defending the pass and the run, returning punts, and blitzing and covering as a defensive back.

While Saturday is a big day for Amadi because of the Seahawks impending 53-man roster cuts, it is also the first day his former team will step on the field for the 2019 college football season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We caught up with Amadi ahead of Oregon's intriguing matchup with Auburn in Week 1. He shared his thoughts on Justin Herbert, the possible first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, as well as the Ducks players he thinks you should keep your eyes on this season. Take a look:

Ugo's predictions for Oregon this season:

"I expect them to do well. I expect nothing but the best for my guys...We have everything that's needed to win the Pac-12."

On who talks the most trash about college football in the Seahawks locker room:

"Me. Because I went to Oregon. We're the only team in the locker room that's been to a National Championship so nobody else can argue with that."

His opinion on Justin Herbert, now that he's been around elite NFL quarterbacks:

"He definitely has what it takes. He's smart, he loves the game-that's important. He has what it takes."

On who is the most underrated Duck on the defense and offense:

"I think Fat Mac [Jordon Scott] on d-line. I think they sleepin' on him. On offense, I'd say probably Dallas Warmack. Those guys are both very competitive and when you look on tape, they're really getting after guys on every snap."

On how he would compare Oregon's strength/conditioning to NFL's?

Story continues

"They're both different because at this level it's all about longevity. In college, it's all about you got to be fit for your conference. You know, SEC, you got to get big-that's what strength and conditioning coaches are meant to do. Pac-12 it's all about speed. You're doing a lot of plyometric stuff and all that, so there's two big different stages when it comes to lifting."'

On if he thinks the Ducks will lose by 7 to the Huskies this year:

"Y'all are living in a fantasy world up here. You gotta understand Washington lost to Oregon 17 years in a row."

On whether he thinks the Ducks could win a National Championship this year:

"Look, I'm not there so I just know their going to win the Pac-12. We can't just hop over hurdles. We got to initiate one thing-that's knock out the Pac-12. After that, everything will flow with the flow with the flow."

Seattle Seahawks' Ugo Amadi feeling confident Ducks will top Pac-12 this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest