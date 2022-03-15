Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett praises Colin Kaepernick after workout: 'That man Kap is ready!!'

Colin Kaepernick has still got it.

At least, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett thinks so.

Lockett and his brother worked out with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback on Monday, and it sounds like it went incredibly well.

Yessir!! That man Kap is ready!! https://t.co/GRZBaqWEC0 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 15, 2022

“Yessir!! That man Kap is ready!!” Lockett tweeted on Monday night.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he first started taking a knee during the national anthem to protest social justice issues in the United States. That form of protest is now incredibly common across the sports world, however it led to him essentially being blackballed from the league.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league, along with former teammate Eric Reid, where he claimed that team owners colluded to keep him out of the NFL after the backlash he received for protesting. They settled that grievance in 2019 .

The 34-year-old has said that he has been training nonstop ever since in order to stay ready for a potential return. Though he’s been plenty busy since he was last on an NFL roster nearly five years ago, Kaepernick apparently hasn’t lost his touch.

Here’s a few clips from yesterday’s workout with @TDLockett12 and his brother Sterling Lockett.



The full workout is available at this link https://t.co/7ZhvTeDqZU.



We are back at it today with @Footwork_King2 and his guys on ig live later today. pic.twitter.com/BLrs0hJLrB — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 15, 2022

It’s unclear how much weight Lockett’s praise will actually carry, both within the Seahawks’ organization and elsewhere. Seattle, though, is in need of a quarterback after Russell Wilson was traded away to the Denver Broncos.

Kaepernick could, in theory, be a great fit.