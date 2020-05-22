On Wednesday, our own Brian Noe, host of the Noe Show on NBC Sports Northwest weekdays from 9-noon PT, brought up one of the most outlandish hypotheticals I've ever heard.

He thinks the Seahawks should trade Russell Wilson next offseason for the No. 1 overall pick in order to draft Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.

You can watch highlights of our back-and-forth in the video above. I honestly still can't believe he was willing to die on that hill.

Such a move would be one of the riskiest and foolish moves in NFL history. Giving up an elite, top three quarterback in the heart of his prime would be hard to stomach in and of itself. Wilson should have five elite years left with likely a full decade of being a top half of the league QB.

There are no sure things as far as quarterback prospects go. Trevor Lawrence, while obviously a tantalizing prospect in terms of his prototype size and arm talent, isn't a guarantee to get to a level that Wilson is at now. In fact, I'd say that the odds are against it given how good Wilson is and the number of first-round quarterbacks who flame out.

But that's not even the worst part of this hypothetical deal. It's the fact that Seattle wouldn't even get to enjoy the financial benefits of having a rookie quarterback. Trading Wilson next offseason would leave Seattle with $78 million in dead cap space. That means you're essentially paying Lawrence franchise QB money with no guarantee that he becomes such a player.

There is no precedence for a move like this. I'm all for taking risks and planning for the future, but this would be career suicide for any NFL GM foolish enough to stake his entire career on Lawrence's arm. I appreciate the out of the box conversation from Noe, but I couldn't disagree more with his take here.

Should the Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to draft Trevor Lawrence? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest