Seattle Seahawks TE Will Dissly out for the season, unless ‘something miraculous happens’

The news out of Seattle isn't good. Russell Wilson's main redzone target, Will Dissly, is likely out for the season. That is, unless "something miraculous happens," as Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday.

The second-year tight end sustained an Achilles injury during the second quarter of Seattle's 32-28 win over the Cleveland Browns. Dissly was trying to catch a hurried third-down pass from Wilson when he went down. He was taken to the blue tent to be evaluated before being carted to the locker room. You can read more on Dissly's "serious" Achilles here via Seahawks Insider Joe Fann.

The news about Dissly is just how Seahawks coach Pete Carroll described it on Monday: "really unfortunate." Dissly was just a half dozen games into the 2019 season after returning from a patellar tendon injury he suffered in Week 4 of the 2018 season.

The fact of the matter is: Dissly will be out for some time. The amount of time he'll be away from the field and the severity of his Achilles injury, however, still remains unknown.

Here's a look at how fans reacted to the news of Dissly's season-ending injury.

Will Dissly does not deserve this. At all. — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 13, 2019

Will Dissly out for the rest of the game. He's been so good this season. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 13, 2019

Such a tough blow for Will Dissly. Each season he has shown what an exceptional player he is, having a standout season only to have it cut short by injury. Damn cruel. — Kerry Spires (@UKhawkgirl) October 13, 2019

Seahawks' TE Will Dissly is done for the day - and the team fears a lot longer - with an Achilles injury.



Prayers up 🙏🏽



— Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) October 13, 2019

No no no no no NOT Will Dissly — Legion (@LegionYT12) October 13, 2019

