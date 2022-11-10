Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

Tom Brady could become the first quarterback in NFL history to win a game in four different countries when he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) against Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in Munich, Germany.

Despite their subpar record, the Buccaneers currently occupy first place in the NFC South and look to continue their momentum after a comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks, meanwhile, also hold command of their respective division and aim to play out their cinderella story. The game is set to kick off Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET from Allianz Arena.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Falcons vs. Panthers Week 10 game:

Seahawks at Buccaneers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Buccaneers (-3)

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-150); Seahawks (+130)

Over/under: 44.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 20, Seahawks 18

I’ve been on the Seahawks all season long. They’ve been a great, and confusingly undervalued, play. At some point, it’s reasonable for that streak to come to an end. Tampa Bay looked to sort some of its issues with quick release throws, but this Seattle team, with a dominant ground game and an aggressive defense that forces turnovers, presents a tough matchup. I like the Seahawks to cover.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams.

Safid Deen: Seahawks 28, Buccaneers 24

Tom Brady and the Bucs got the spark they needed with a game-winning touchdown drive to beat the defending champion Rams last week. But Geno Smith and the Seahawks have been playing at a higher level all this season. I’m taking Seattle in Munich.

Lance Pugmire: Seahawks 27, Buccaneers 24

This unforeseen dual emergence of Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III is the league’s most enjoyable surprise. The story gets better as they take their four-game winning streak overseas against Tom Brady.

