Seattle Seahawks starting left guard Mike Iupati retiring from NFL

Congratulations to Mike Iupati on his retirement after an impressive 11-year NFL career! We wish you nothing but the best! 💙👏 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 22, 2021

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting left guard Mike Iupati going forward. After 11 years in the National Football League, Iupati is hanging up his cleats and retiring from professional football.

The news was first reported by The Spokesman-Review in a piece connecting with the veteran offensive lineman, who spent his college career as an Idaho Vandal.

“My body was telling me it was time to close the door,” Iupati told reporter Peter Harriman. “My goal was to hit 10 years.”

Iupati spent the last two seasons in Seattle, after playing the majority of his career with NFC West rivals, San Francisco and then Arizona. According to Harriman, Iupati simply told his agent he was retiring at the end of the season.

“I fell in love with Seattle,” Iupati said. “The organization was first class. They were so good to me.”

Iupati plans to spend more time with his four sons at their home in Idaho.

