Seattle Seahawks single-game tickets on sale now for 2023 season

With the announcement of the Seattle Seahawks 2023 regular-season schedule comes the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets.

Tickets are on sale now at Seahawks.com, including suites, field seats, and group tickets. Fans may purchase a maximum of eight tickets at a time.

Click here to view the full schedule and purchase tickets to each home game.

For those who miss out on the first round of ticket sales, more will become available on June 6. On that date, 1,400 single-game tickets to each home game will go on sale. Even better, those tickets will be priced between $80-$99, the average or below the lowest ticket price in the NFL.

Only four tickets can be purchased per person during this special event.

Related

Opening odds for Seahawks' Week 1 matchup with Rams

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire