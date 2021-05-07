Seattle Seahawks sign tight end Nick Guggemos

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks have added a potential tight end to their arsenal, signing Nick Guggemos on Thursday.

Guggemos hails from the University of St. Thomas, a Division III school in St. Paul, Minnesota, the alma mater of Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

He worked out at the University of Minnesota’s Pro Day and obviously caught Seattle’s eye. He played football and ran track in college but his career was shortened by injuries.

Guggemos’ father also attended the small school and spent three years in the NFL as a defensive back and kick returner.

