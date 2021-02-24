Seattle Seahawks re-sign running back Alex Collins

Seahawks re-sign running back Alex Collins originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As Seahawks fans anxiously await to see whether Chris Carson and/or Carlos Hyde will return to Seattle next season, the team has brought back running back Alex Collins.

The Seahawks have not yet confirmed the signing; however, it was listed on the NFL’s transactions report Wednesday.

The Seahawks have signed RB Alex Collins, who finished the season up on their roster. A depth piece in the backfield. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 24, 2021

Collins, who was a mid-season addition for Seattle last season, ran 18 times for 77 yards and scored two touchdowns in three games in 2020. He frequently bounced between the active roster and practice squad as Seattle’s backfield became hampered by injuries.

The 26-year-old was first selected by the Seahawks in the fifth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He went on to play 11 games his rookie season before being cut in 2017 following competition at camp with Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, Chris Carson, Mike Davis, C.J. Prosise and JD McKissic.

Collins signed with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad in 2017 before he was quickly elevated to the active roster when Danny Woodhead was injured during the season opener. He ran for 973 yards and added six rushing touchdowns that season. The following year, Collins started 10 games and had 411 yards rushing for seven touchdowns, to pair with 15 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

He was placed on Injured Reserve following a foot injury in December 2018 and did not return to the field the following year when he was waived after an arrest for marijuana and handgun possession in 2019.

With Carson and Hyde set to hit free agency when the new league year begins in March, Collins will once again have an opportunity to compete for carries in the Seahawks backfield. He’ll join Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas who all remain under contract for 2021.