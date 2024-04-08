Seattle Seahawks sign restricted free agents Michael Jackson, Jon Rhattigan

The Seattle Seahawks signed restricted free agent cornerback Michael Jackson and linebacker Jon Rhattigan among several roster moves made Monday with the start of the team's offseason program.

Additionally, the team signed five players that were exclusive rights free agents: defensive end Myles Adams, linebacker Joshua Onujiogu, guard McClendon Curtis, tackle Raiqwon O'Neal, and tight end Brady Russell.

Defensive end LaTrell Bumphus was also released.

Neither Jackson nor Rhattigan signed offer sheets with other teams during the period of restricted free agency. Jackson was given an original round tender while Rhattigan had a right of first refusal.

Jackson's tender is worth $3.116 million while Rhattigan's is worth $2.985 million. The Seahawks would have had the right to match offer sheets signed by either player with the team entitled to a fifth-round draft pick should another team sign him to a deal.

Exclusive rights free agents don't have enough NFL service time to reach the open market despite being on an expired contract unless their current teams elect not to tender them a minium contract.

Jackson, 27, has appeared in all 34 games for the Seahawks over the last two seasons. As a full-time starter in 2022, Jackson had 75 tackles with an interception, 12 passes defended, and two fumble recoveries. He made four starts last season while shifting mostly into a reserve role behind Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon and Tre Brown.

Rhattigan, 25, was fully healthy last season after missing most of the 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL. Rhattigan appeared in all 17 games last season in a reserve and special teams role, posting 17 total tackles.

Adams, 26, is the most experienced of the exclusive rights group, having appeared in 21 total games over the last two seasons. Adams made just six tackles with a sack in 11 games last year for Seattle. He had 16 tackles in 10 games during the 2022 season, along with one pass defended.

