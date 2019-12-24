The first shoe has fallen in the Seattle Seahawks search for new running backs.

So the Seahawks signed RB Robert Turbin and Marshawn Lynch is now taking his physical with Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2019

Seattle needs two following season-ending injuries to C.J. Prosise (arm) and Chris Carson (hip). The Seahawks have chosen to bring back Robert Turbin to fill one of those spots, according to Adam Schefter.

Turbin shared this photo on Instagram Monday.

Turbin was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Seahawks, running for a combined 928 yards. Turbin added 43 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns.

He last played for the Colts in 2018.

Expect to see Turbin have a sizeable role in Week 17 against the 49ers. The Seahawks will likely trust him more than Travis Homer, both with the ball in his hands and in pass protection. Turbin should split carries with whoever else Seattle opts to sign.

Seahawks fans are hoping Marshawn Lynch is the other name in that equation. According to Mike Garafolo, Seattle is still working to get that done. Stay tuned.

#Seahawks are still working through the Marshawn Lynch meeting and physical. Meanwhile, they're expected to sign RB Robert Turbin, sources say. One reunion about to go down, another still in the works. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 24, 2019

Seattle Seahawks to sign RB Robert Turbin originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest