Seattle Seahawks re-sign offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to keep some familiar faces on the offensive line in the 2021 season.

In the wake of Russell Wilson voicing his displeasure with getting hit too much, the team has been hard at work solidifying the depth along the offensive line.

On Wednesday, NFL reporter Mike Garafolo tweeted that the Seahawks are bringing back offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi for another season.

The #Seahawks are bringing back OT Cedric Ogbuehi, source says. Appeared in eight games with four starts for Seattle last year. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2021

Last season, Ogbuehi started four games for the Seahawks and only allowed one sack on 277 snaps.

The move comes after the Seahawks re-signed Jordan Simmons to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Seahawks have increased its depth in the interior with the addition of Gabe Jackson and re-signing C Ethan Pocic.

It might not be a high-profile addition to the team, but it should make Wilson happy that there is some depth at the issue he voiced his opinion on.